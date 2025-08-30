FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Idan Toklomati scored late in the second half and Charlotte FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night to extend its club-record win streak to eight and its unbeaten run to nine.

Toklomati used an assist from Ashley Westwood to score the winner in the 87th minute for Charlotte (16-11-2). It was his eighth goal of the season and his seventh goal contribution in his last nine appearances. Westwood's assist was his fourth.

Charlotte jumped in front early on Brandt Bronico's second goal of the season — unassisted in the 12th minute.

New England (8-13-7) tied it in the 24th minute on Ignatius Ganago's third goal, also unassisted.

It was the first goal scored off Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina since July 19 in a 3-2 road win over Atlanta United. Kahlina followed with four straight clean sheets.

Kahlina finished with five saves to help Charlotte extend the league's longest win streak this season.

Matt Turner had three saves the Revolution in his fourth start of the season.

The Revolution are 5-4-5 on the road this season but just 3-9-2 at home.

Charlotte ups its road record to 5-9-1.

Charlotte began the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the top four teams earning home-field advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

The Revolution travel to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Charlotte is idle until Sept. 13 when it hosts Inter Miami.

