LONDON (AP) — Idrissa Gueye scored in the 86th minute to give Everton a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton is unbeaten in its past three league games — with two wins — and has been inching up the table after barely avoiding relegation for two straight seasons.

Sean Dyche’s team twice gave away the lead after goals by Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucouré at Selhurst Park.

Mykolenko powered in a header from Jack Harrison’s cross just 52 seconds after kickoff. Eberechi Eze equalized from the penalty spot four minutes later for midtable Palace.

Doucouré made it 2-1 for the visitors shortly after the break before Odsonne Édouard leveled in the 73rd minute. Édouard tapped home from close range after defender James Tarkowski let Jefferson Lerma's lobbed pass drop behind him. It bounced at the 6-yard box in front of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

On the winner, Gueye collected Doucouré's pass inside the penalty area and while sliding to his left sent a low shot into the right corner as goalkeeper Sam Johnstone went the other way.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer