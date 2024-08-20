Ilkay Gundogan appears poised for a return to the Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former Germany captain is expected to depart cash-strapped Barcelona on a free transfer and head back to Manchester City.

Gundogan, 33, only joined the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer. He made 36 La Liga appearances in 2023-2024, scoring five times.

A native of Gilsenkirchen, Gundogan originally signed for City in 2016 in a £20 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

In seven seasons at the club, Gundogan made 188 Premier League appearances and notched 44 goals. During his time at City, Gundogan won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the 2023 Champions League title.

Internationally, Gundogan announced his retirement from Germany earlier this week after 82 caps and 13 years in the national setup.

Holders City opened their Premier League title defence on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Chelsea. They return to action Saturday with a visit from Ipswich Town.