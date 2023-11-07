Immobile's 200th leads Lazio to win over Feyenoord

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored his 200th goal with Lazio and the Roman club revived its hopes of advancing in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday.

The Lazio captain scored from a sharp angle after getting around the goalkeeper late in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio moved into second place in Group E with seven points.

Atletico Madrid tops the group with eight points after routing Celtic 6-0.

Dutch champion Feyenoord still has a chance in third with six points, while Celtic trails with one point.

The 33-year-old Immobile continues to be linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

Santiago Gimenez nearly equalized for Feyenoord with a header that narrowly missed the goal and Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel made a save on the final play of the match.

Feyenoord defender Bart Nieuwkoop was carried off on a stretcher with an apparent head injury following a collision in the first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer