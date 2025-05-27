Inconsistent Toronto FC looks to finish congested May schedule with pair of wins

TORONTO - Toronto FC reaches the halfway point of the Major League Soccer season this week still very much a work in progress.

After starting the campaign at 0-4-4, Toronto has gone 3-4-0 — beaten 2-1 last time out by visiting Nashville SC. Despite a string of injuries to the backline, the TFC defence has improved — after conceding 12 goals in the first five games, it has given up eight in the last 10 league outings.

But Toronto (3-8-4) has been consistently inconsistent of late. Since posting its first victory of the season April 19 in Salt Lake, the club has lost, lost, won, lost, won and lost in league play.

A hectic May schedule wraps up with visits by the Philadelphia Union (9-3-3) on Wednesday and Charlotte FC (7-7-1) on Saturday.

Points are needed with Toronto 14th in the Eastern Conference, eight points out of the playoffs. In a month that features seven games, including six at home, TFC has picked up just six of a possible 15 points to date.

"We talked about May being an important month for us and we've missed some opportunities with the home games," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. "And we look at these last two games (in May) and it's our last opportunities to really take advantage of this home stretch.

"The fact that we're playing against two very good teams just makes it more challenging. But it doesn't make it any less important that we get wins. I would say points, but certainly where we are (in the standings), we need wins. To finish this month with a couple of good results would obviously make everyone feel better."

Philadelphia tops the East and trails Vancouver by one point in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Union arrive unbeaten in nine matches (6-0-3) in all competitions — and 17 points ahead of Toronto.

"A very good team," said Fraser. "I really like the fact that they play like a team. They seem to move in unison — in attack and defence. No prima donnas, nobody's taking plays off. And I have a ton of respect for teams that operate that way."

"We expect it to be a very difficult game," he added. "A very challenging game."

Philadelphia forward Tai Baribo, an Israeli international, leads the league with 13 goals, while 21-year-old midfielder Quinn Sullivan is tied for second with seven assists.

As a team, Philadelphia tops the league with 37 assists. Vancouver is second with 32 assists, while Toronto is further down the table with 14.

The good news for Fraser is his injury list is getting shorter with defenders Raoul Petretta and Henry Wingo, and midfielder Markus Cimermancic all available Wednesday. Star fullback Richie Laryea, sidelined by a hamstring injury since March 1, could return on the weekend.

TFC is still missing injured defenders Nicksoen Gomis and Kobe Franklin, along with forward Deandre Kerr.

And there are more holes to be filled with star winger Federico Bernardeschi and defender Kosi Thompson, both suspended Wednesday for yellow card accumulation.

"I can't quite get all the pieces together at the same time," lamented Fraser. "I wish the results were better because I would love to say that guys have stepped up and they've done well. And to be fair, we have. We just haven't taken enough games over the line to really prove that we're doing well as a team."

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake returned to training Monday from a knee injury and will be available, said coach Bradley Carnell. The 34-year-old Jamaican international, who has been named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year three times, has only played in nine league games this season with his last outing May 3 in a 2-1 win at Montreal.

TFC is unbeaten in its last three meetings with Philadelphia (2-0-1) and has a 14-11-8 edge (including 10-3-4 at BMO Field) in career regular-season meetings. The Union last won in Toronto in May 2019.

"They're an aggressive team," said Carnell. "They have a very competitive midfield. (Jonathan) Osorio brings a bit of experience there, too. And they're very dangerous on the flanks … They're very good in transition. I would say probably one of the most transitional teams that we're going to face now. So in terms of managing both (penalty) boxes, we're going to have to be on high alert and aware of that."

Philadelphia heads to Texas after the Toronto game for a Saturday contest at FC Dallas — its ninth and final match of the month.

"I've experienced a lot of busy months but I'm not sure I'm going to experience (one like) this one for quite some time. But I'm enjoying it," said Carnell. "Every coach, every player … all they want to do is play games. The way that we are distributing the minutes, the way that we're rotating (the roster), I think the health within the group is very good. So right now we feel like we can be competitive wherever we may go."

The focus is on international play after the weekend, with a FIFA international window opening.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025