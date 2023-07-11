Inter is hoping to tie up a pair of summer transfers involving Premier League clubs.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the Nerazzurri are keen on bringing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro on a permanent basis from Chelsea and could finance the deal by selling Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United.

Lukaku, 30, spent last season on loan with Inter, scoring 14 goals across all competitions as the club finished in third place in Serie A and Champions League runners-up. The Antwerp native was in his second spell with the team after having initially joined the club in a club-record €80 million transfer from United in 2019 before being sold to Chelsea in 2021 for £97.5 million.

In 97 league appearances for Inter over three seasons, Lukaku has 57 goals.

Internationally, Lukaku has been capped 108 times by Belgium, scoring 75 goals.

Stone notes that Chelsea is seeking £40 million for Lukaku with Inter looking for £50 for the Red Devils for Onana, a fee that the team has been reluctant to pay as of yet.