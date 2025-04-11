Lionel Messi's current contract ends at the conclusion of the season, but it doesn't appear his time in Florida is over.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Inter Miami and the Argentina superstar are closing in on an extension.

Messi, 37, is in his third season with the club since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. He has eight goals in nine appearances across all competitions.

Key to Inter's ambitions is a move to a brand-new stadium next season. The team will be relocating from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to Miami Freedom Park, a 25,000-seat venue set to open in 2026.

Inter currently sits second in the Eastern Conference on 14 points through six games, one point behind leaders Columbus Crew.

The MLS Cup has eluded Messi in his first two seasons in the league. After winning the Supporters' Shield last year, Inter was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Atlanta United.

Inter is set to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.