AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lionel Messi missed the Major League Soccer All-Star Game against Liga MX on Wednesday night.

Messi's teammate at Inter Miami, Jordi Alba, also missed the game.

An MLS spokesperson said Inter Miami informed league officials that the two players will not appear in the match at Q2 Stadium.

Both could face a one-match suspension for missing the All-Star Game without a credible injury report. The league will speak with Inter Miami officials before providing an update on possible suspensions.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday before the match that no decision has been made about suspensions for Messi and Alba. Inter Miami faces Cincinnati on Saturday. Garber did say that the league should have known earlier than it did that Messi and Alba would not appear.

Messi missed the All-Star Game last year with an injury.

Messi is tied with Nashville forward Sam Surridge for the MLS lead in goals scored with 18. Messi has scored two goals in six of his last seven matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer