Inter Milan celebrates winning Serie A title with victory over Torino

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan celebrated its Serie A title following a 2-0 home win over Torino on Sunday.

Inter players threw coach Simone Inzaghi into the air on the San Siro pitch before a scheduled open-air bus parade from the stadium to Milan’s cathedral.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored two second-half goals to extend Inter’s advantage to 19 points over second-place AC Milan, which was held to a 0-0 draw by third-place Juventus on Saturday.

Inter clinched its 20th Italian league title on Monday in memorable fashion with a derby victory over city rival Milan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer