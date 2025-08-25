MILAN, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan got its Serie A campaign off to the perfect start when Marcus Thuram scored twice in a comfortable 5-0 win over a dismal Torino on Monday.

Alessandro Bastoni glanced a header home from a corner kick after 17 minutes and Thuram added a second 18 minutes later.

Lautaro Martínez took advantage of a defensive mistake to make it 3-0 early in the second half, and Thuram made it four just after the hour mark.

Ange-Yoan Bonny completed the scoring after another defensive mix up.

The result delighted new Inter coach Christian Chivu and the fans hoping the team can put last season’s poor finish behind it.

Inter narrowly lost the scudetto to Napoli and succumbed to Paris Saint-Germain in a one-sided Champions League final.

Udinese draws with Verona

Earlier, Udinese and Verona completed a tepid 1-1 draw.

Both teams finished on 44 points last season and there was nothing between them in their season opener.

Both goals also came from second-half corners.

Udinese scored first when Thomas Kristensen headed home Sandi Lovric’s right-foot delivery.

But 20 minutes later, Suat Serdar reacted quickest to Giovane’s knockdown and nipped in to score from point-blank range.

