Inter Milan hopes to show Bayern what real celebrations look like in Champions League quarterfinals

MILAN (AP) — Harry Kane accused Inter Milan players of celebrating "like they won the tie” after the Nerazzurri’s surprise first-leg victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals last week.

Those sentiments were echoed by Kane’s coach at Bayern, Vincent Kompany.

If Inter advances Wednesday after the second leg at San Siro, Kane and Kompany will get to see what those celebrations really look like.

“Everyone is free to say what they want,” Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said Tuesday. “We know what we did, we know we were just happy after the first game — it was not a massive celebration.

“We want to stay focused on our match, on our game, and nothing else. Because there are a lot of people who talk off the field, outside the club, and we try not to hear or listen to any of that.”

Inter heads into the game with a 2-1 lead after a thrilling match in Germany. Substitute Thomas Müller appeared to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Bayern when he canceled out Lautaro Martínez’s opener five minutes from time but Davide Frattesi scored the winner three minutes later. It was the German team’s first home defeat in the competition in almost exactly four years.

Ripped jersey

Frattesi was booked for ripping off his jersey in celebration and Bayern believes that the over-exuberance continued after the final whistle.

“I know they celebrated like they won the tie at the end, but it’s all to play for. It’s one goal and 90 minutes to play,” Bayern forward Kane said after the first leg.

The England captain was more measured Tuesday, saying emotions had been running high.

"Maybe it was just in the moment then and the emotions after of the game, maybe it felt like that a little bit,” he said when asked why he thought Inter's celebrations stood out. “I’m sure if we win tomorrow and go through, there would be a celebration for us. It’s football, it is what it is.”

Mkhitaryan and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi echoed the final part of that statement, with both reiterating several times that they were only at halftime in the two-legged quarterfinals.

Bogey Bayern

Inzaghi also highlighted that Bayern is a bogey team for the Nerazzurri at home.

Inter has played Bayern four times at San Siro — losing on all four occasions and scoring just once.

“We mustn’t look at precedents, which obviously haven’t always been positive in the history of Inter against Bayern here at San Siro,” Inzaghi said.

“But the boys are mature, they know that we are playing against a really great opponent. We respect them, as we should, but with the right attitude. I think we can have a great game.”

Inter did beat Bayern in the 2010 final to clinch a treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup — something the Nerazzurri are looking to repeat this year.

Kane backs Kim

Kane backed Kim Min-jae to bounce back from a mistake in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kim misjudged a cross and let Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier score an unchallenged header, prompting speculation he could be dropped from Bayern's injury-depleted defense.

“Whenever that situation happens, it motivates you to come back and maybe prove a few people wrong,” Kane said. "I feel like Min-jae has been one of our best players throughout the whole season. He’s been playing through a few struggles physically as well and always giving his all for the team, so that’ll be no different tomorrow."

___

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth in Duesseldorf, Germany, contributed to this report.

___

