MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be out for a few weeks with a calf strain, the Italian club indicated Monday.

Zielinski is set to miss Inter's second-leg game against Feyenoord in the Champions League round of 16 after he was injured in a 3-2 win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.

Zielinski came on as a substitute in the 70th minute but had to be helped off the field just three minutes later.

Inter said a medical examination found a strain in Zielinski's medial gastrocnemius muscle, part of his right calf.

“The Polish midfielder’s condition will be assessed in the coming weeks,” the club said.

Zielinski has played 33 times for Inter in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer