Inter Milan routs Verona with brace from Thuram to take provisional lead in Serie A
ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram scored twice and defending champion Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 5-0 to take the provisional Serie A lead on Saturday.
Inter moved two points clear of Napoli, which hosts Roma on Sunday with a chance to reclaim the lead. Atalanta could also move level on points with Inter with a victory at Parma later Saturday.
Also, AC Milan and Juventus drew 0-0 at the San Siro in a match with few chances from both sides.
Inter was missing top striker Lautaro Martinez, who was out sick. But five goals in the first half made Lautaro’s absence a non-issue.
Joaquin Correa opened the scoring 17 minutes in, Thuram then scored twice before more goals from Stefan de Vrij and Yann Aurel Bisseck.
Correa nearly added another in second-half stoppage time but his effort hit the woodwork.
Inter's only loss across all competitions this season was a derby defeat to Milan in September.
