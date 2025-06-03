The Bees have their new No. 1.

Days after Mark Flekken's departure to Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford announced the signing of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool.

Kelleher has signed a deal through 2031 with the transfer fee coming in at £18 million.

“As well as being a very good goalkeeper, I’ve rarely met a player for whom everybody has such positive words to say about his personality and character," Bees director of football Paul Giles said of Kelleher. "I’m therefore confident he’ll be an excellent addition to the squad.”

A native of Cork, Kelleher joined the Liverpool academy in 2015. He made his senior debut in the 2019 League Cup. The backup to Alisson for the duration of his Anfield tenure, Kelleher made 25 Premier League appearances and 67 appearances across all competitions over six seasons.

In his time at Liverpool, Kelleher won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2019 Champions League.

Internationally, Kelleher has been capped 22 times by Ireland since his senior debut in 2021.