Canadian midfielder Ismael Koné appears set to leave Marseille , according to the club's head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

"Koné is probably going to leave. It's a choice the club made," De Zerbi said, per a translation. "We wanted this player, he's very strong, he's a good lad but over the last few months he hasn't shown me that he's capable of being part of this project.

"He's got a lot of competition."

The 22-year-old has played eight games with the Ligue 1 club this season.

Koné, who grew up in Montreal, has represented Canada 26 times on an international level, scoring three goals, including one against Uruguay in the third-place match at the 2024 Copa America.

He spent the past two years at Watford, making 58 appearances and scoring four goals.