Italian soccer league postpones matches due to death of Pope Francis
Pope Francis - The Canadian Press
Published
MILAN (AP) — The Italian soccer league postponed its games scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis.
Francis, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88.
The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.
A date for the matches to be made up was not immediately announced.
