AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals, Sebastián Driussi added another goal and Austin FC beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 Saturday night.

Obrian's second goal gave Austin (6-4-4) the lead for the good in the 39th minute. Dani Pereira played an entry to near the penalty spot where Obrian cut back to evade a defender an slipped a shot in side the post to make it 2-1.

Kansas City (2-6-5) is winless in seven consecutive games since it beat Toronto FC 3-1 on March 30. Sporting have conceded at least one goal in 10 straight matches and allowed multiple goals in eight games during that span.

Johnny Russell ran onto a pass from Alan Pulido and tapped in a side-footer, his first goal of the season, to give Sporting a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. The 34-year-old has 57 regular season goals for Kansas City, tied with Dom Dwyer for second most in club history.

Melia attempted to clear the ball but Pereira stole it and immediately for Obrian for the finish from near the right corner of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 29th.

Sebastián Driussi scored just moments into the second half to make it 3-1 before 22-year-old Jake Davis netted his second MLS goal to cap the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Kansas City had 54% possession and outshot Austin 17-12.

Brad Stuver finished with one save for Austin.

Tim Melia had four saves for Sporting.

