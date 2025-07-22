Manchester United named a 32-person squad for its preseason American tour with its wantaway players left out.

Wingers Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony, as well as left-back Tyrell Malacia were omitted from the squad, as was Marcus Rashford, who is finalizing a loan move to Barcelona.

Centre-back Harry Maguire also misses out for personal reasons. New signing Bryan Mbeumo is part of the squad, as is centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who will continue his rehab from his February knee injury with the team.

All of Garnacho, Sancho, Antony and Malacia are expected to be moved ahead of the shutting of the transfer window, but there doesn't appear to be much momentum at present for any sales.

The 25-year-old Sancho, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, appeared to be of interest to Juventus in recent weeks. The deal is currently on hold with the Old Lady focusing on turning Francisco Conceicao's loan from Porto into a permanent and selling Samuel Mbangala to Werder Bremen. United is believed to be asking for £25 million for the player they bought from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.

Garnacho, 21, has had interest from a number of clubs since he was given permission to leave Old Trafford at season's end. The Argentina winger is believed to be available in the neighbourhood of £40 million.

Antony, 25, arrived at United in 2022 from Ajax in a £82 million deal, the second-most expensive transfer in club history, to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag, who coached the Brazil winger in Amsterdam. He struggled to assert himself in England, scoring just five times in 62 league matches across three seasons. His loan spell at Real Betis last season was a successful one with five goals and two assists in 17 league matches. United appears to have priced him out of a return to Betis, but there is reported interest in Spain from Atletico.

Rotterdam-born Malacia's United tenure has been marked by injury. Arriving in 2022 from Feyenoord in a £13 million move, the Netherlands defender would be sidelined for an entire calendar year with a knee ailment. He spent last season on loan with PSV where he won an Eredivisie title.

United will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in their preseason tour of the U.S. The Red Devils open their Premier League campaign on Aug. 17 against Arsenal at Old Trafford.