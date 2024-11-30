BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored late to save Bayern Munich from its first Bundesliga loss of the season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in “der Klassiker” on Saturday.

Musiala – Bayern’s best attacking threat after Harry Kane went off with a first-half injury – headed the equalizer in the 85th minute after a Bayern free kick. Leroy Sané fired the ball into the Dortmund wall of defenders and Michael Olise sent the loose ball back in for the unmarked Musiala.

Jamie Gittens provided the highlight of the first half when he left Konrad Laimer in his wake and raced clear before blasting the ball past Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal in the 27th.

It was the first goal Bayern conceded in eight games across all competitions.

Kane went off with an apparent right hamstring injury shortly afterward.

Bayern mounted unrelenting pressure after the break with the Dortmund defenders increasingly content just to kick the ball away. The visitors kept pushing until Musiala duly scored.

Wirtz to the rescue

Florian Wirtz again made the difference for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-1 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso initially rested his star player, but sent Wirtz on for the last half-hour with the score 1-1. Wirtz duly whipped in a brilliant cross for Patrik Schick to score the winner with his chest in the 71st minute.

It was the third straight game that Wirtz has set up a goal in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig humiliated

Leipzig, already five games without a win across all competitions, was humiliated 5-1 at home by Wolfsburg, a defeat that left coach Marco Rose in a tenuous position at the energy drink-backed club.

Wolfsburg piled on the pressure with two goals in two minutes by the fifth minute, before Algerian forward Mohammed Amoura got his second in the 16th.

There were whistles from the home fans after the goals, and again at the break after their team failed to muster a response.

It got worse after the break with Joakim Maehle heading Wolfsburg’s fourth.

Leipzig captain Willi Orban urged his teammates to fight when he pulled one back in the 82nd, but Wolfsburg substitute Kevin Behrens had the final say in stoppage time.

Demirović double

Ermedin Demirović equalized twice for Stuttgart to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2, Freiburg won against visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1, and Augsburg defeated last-placed Bochum 1-0 at home.

