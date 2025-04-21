Jamie Vardy did not mince words following Leicester City's relegation.

A day after the Foxes' 1-0 loss to Liverpool that condemned them to Championship football next season, Vardy apologized to supporters.

"At this point, I don't even know what to say," the 38-year-old Vardy wrote. "No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses."

In his 13th season with the team, Vardy refused to make excuses for his team's performance that has seen the Foxes relegated for the second time in three seasons.

"Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed," Vardy wrote. "There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes - and this season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too."

Vardy is the last remaining player from the team's 2016 Premier League title victory and stayed with the club following their relegation in 2023. The former England striker has seven goals in 30 games this season, taking his career tally to 143, 15th-most in Premier League history.

"To the fans: I'm sorry," Vardy concluded. "Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a s--t show."

The Foxes, in 19th place on 18 points, have five games remaining in their season. They are next in action on Saturday when they visit Wolves.