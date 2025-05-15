LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy's Leicester career will come to an end a week early.

The 38-year-old striker's final match after 13 years at Leicester will be at home to Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday, the club said on Thursday.

Leicester still has another league game left after that — at Bournemouth on May 25 in the final round — but Vardy's last appearance for the team will take place at its King Power Stadium home.

Leicester said the club has “pre and post-match plans to celebrate the legacy of our greatest ever player.”

It will be Vardy's 500th game for Leicester and he will be looking to score his 200th goal for the team in all competitions.

Vardy, who announced his upcoming departure from Leicester last month, isn't retiring but there has been no announcement about where he will play next.

“Football is a crazy world. You never know what’s going to happen," Vardy told Sky Sports. “I’ll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine.

“I’m doing a sport that I love, it’s what I’ve done since I was a little kid, so long may that continue.”

