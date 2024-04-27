LONDON (AP) — Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 87th-minute wondergoal to rescue a point for Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The former Ghana international received a pass by Adam Wharton before his first touch teed up a thunderous strike that rocketed into the top left-hand corner for a goal-of-the-season contender.

Fulham took a while to get going at Craven Cottage but took the lead in the 52nd through Rodrigo Muniz, who headed home to take his league tally for the season to nine.

Both teams are safe from relegation, with Fulham in 13th place and Palace three points further back in 14th.

