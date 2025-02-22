LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 78th minute of his first match with his new club, and Los Angeles FC remained perfect in eight Major League Soccer season openers with a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris made two late saves to secure his 13th shutout for LAFC, which improved to 8-0-0 both in season openers and home openers.

LAFC controlled possession and didn't allow a shot on goal before finally getting rewarded. Denis Bouanga broke out on a counterattacking run and got the ball to Nathan Ordaz, who fed Ebobisse for an excellent left-footed shot into the far top corner behind Dayne St. Clair.

Minnesota didn't manage a shot on goal until Sang Bin Jeong got free atop the penalty area in the 88th minute, but he banged his shot off the crossbar with an apparent push from Lloris.

Ebobisse joined LAFC as a free agent last December, hoping to contend for trophies after spending his first eight MLS seasons with San Jose and Portland.

He was among just a handful of difference-making additions amid an offseason of upheaval for LAFC, which parted ways with three of last season's top four scorers despite topping the Western Conference table and winning the U.S. Open Cup.

LAFC was upset by Seattle in the playoffs, and the archrival LA Galaxy capitalized, rolling to their record sixth MLS Cup championship without having to play LAFC in the postseason.

While LAFC leads MLS in points, wins and goals since its inaugural season in 2018, the club is still eager to add another league trophy to its sole MLS Cup title won in 2022. After falling to Seattle, LAFC parted ways with Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera and Eduard Atuesta while leaving open a designated player spot amid their widely reported desire to persuade French superstar Antoine Griezmann to move stateside in the summer.

Minnesota had the best scoring chances early in the opener. Kelvin Yeboah hit Lloris' post after a frantic run in the 13th minute, and he missed the net on another shot in the box moments later.

LAFC teenager David Martínez got no call on contact in Minnesota's box after an impressive run right before halftime, and Bouanga couldn't convert a run down the goal line right before the whistle.

Olivier Giroud came on as a late substitute and had a golden opportunity to score his first goal in league play for LAFC, but couldn't get his undefended shot past St. Clair. The French star joined LAFC last summer, but scored his only two goals in Cup competitions while looking exhausted from a lengthy season at AC Milan and at the European Championships.

