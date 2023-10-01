ST. LOUIS (AP) — João Klauss scored two goals in five minutes in the second half and St. Louis City beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

St. Louis (17-10-5) also set an MLS record for most wins by an expansion club. St. Louis is unbeaten in five straight matches in all competitions for the first time since the club won its first five matches. Kansas City (10-14-8) has just two wins in its last 25 road games in all competitions.

All four goals by St. Louis came in a span of 12 minutes. Samuel Adeniran opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Klauss made it 4-0 in the 85th.

William Agada scored in second-half stoppage time for Sporting KC.

St. Louis and Kansas City have each defeated the other at home this season, with St. Louis recording a 4-0 win in May and Kansas City a 2-1 win in September.

St. Louis plays on Wednesday at the Vancouver Whitecaps. Sporting KC will visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

