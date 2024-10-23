MADRID (AP) — After scoring the winner against Real Madrid, Jonathan David came through with a pair of goals to help Lille beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With the goals against Atletico, David became all-time top Canadian scorer in Champions League history with six goals, one more than Tomasz Radzinski, according to UEFA.

David came off the bench to replace Mohamed Bayo in the 65th, then converted a 74th-minute penalty kick for Lille's go-ahead goal at the Metropolitano stadium. His second goal, to seal the 3-1 victory, was a strike from inside the area in the 89th.

David’s goal against Madrid on Oct. 2 also came from the penalty spot.

The penalty against Atletico came after a controversial handball inside the area, with the call taking several moments to be confirmed by video review.

The victory ended Atletico's 11-game unbeaten home streak at Metropolitano. Lille's win over Madrid had ended the Spanish club's 14-unbeaten run in the European competition and a 36-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Lille moved to 15th place in the league phase of the Champions League, while Atletico has just three points from three games.

