FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Julian Brandt's 82nd-minute goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday that dropped Dortmund behind the Bundesliga leaders.

The draw on a slippery field in driving rain ends a five-game winning run for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and leaves it in fourth, two points off champion Bayern Munich, which won its game against Darmstadt 8-0 on Saturday.

With Dortmund coach Edin Terzic having recently talked up his team's pragmatic mindset and Frankfurt having the league's best defensive record, the pulsating end-to-end battle that emerged was something of a surprise.

Egypt forward Marmoush gave Frankfurt the lead from the penalty spot in the eighth after Dortmund's Marius Wolf handballed and scored his second when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel twice saved from Aurélio Buta but let the ball fall at Marmoush's feet.

Kobel, who had been accidentally struck in the face by a teammate's elbow earlier, was substituted after the second goal and his replacement Alexander Meyer nearly gave away a penalty. Meyer seemed to trip Marmoush but no spot-kick was given and video review seemed inconclusive over whether he first made contact with the ball.

Marcel Sabitzer cut into Frankfurt's lead when he scored for Dortmund in first-half stoppage time after being left unmarked on the edge of the penalty box. Marmoush was unlucky not to get a hat trick as he hit the post just before the break and missed the target early in the second half.

Dortmund's 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-2 in the 55th with his first Bundesliga goal since April before Fares Chaibi restored Frankfurt's lead. Karim Adeyemi's pace set up the third goal to rescue a point for Dortmund as he sped down the left flank and crossed low for Brandt to score in front of goal.

American midfielder Gio Reyna played the first half for Dortmund in his first league start this season after he was injured while playing for the United States against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final in June.

Bayer Leverkusen can retake the league lead with a win over Freiburg later Sunday.

