Kluivert makes Premier League history with hat trick of penalties for Bournemouth
Justin Kluivert - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert has become the first player to score a hat trick of penalties in a Premier League game.
The Netherlands international converted spot kicks in the third, 18th and 74th minutes in the match against Wolverhampton on Saturday. His third successful penalty put Bournemouth 4-2 ahead at Molineux.
Kluivert is the son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert.
