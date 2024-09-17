Juventus and Aston Villa produce convincing wins in Champions League returns

ROME (AP) — New format. Same old winners.

The revamped Champions League made its debut Tuesday with some familiar clubs claiming victories on opening night.

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé scored for 15-time champion Real Madrid, which needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick to beat Stuttgart 3-1.

Six-time champion Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win at seven-time champion AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals.

Harry Kane scored four in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb as the German club opened its bid for a seventh title — which could be achieved in its home stadium in May.

Two-time champion Juventus dispatched PSV Eindhoven 3-1.

During the new league phase, all 36 teams are ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January.

Also, Aston Villa returned to the competition for the first time in 41 years and won 3-0 at Young Boys; and Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Lille 2-0.

The first round of league matches continues with six more matches on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Madrid tested

After a scoreless first half, Mbappé put Madrid ahead seconds after the break when he redirected a cross from Rodrygo.

After Deniz Undav equalized for Stuttgart midway through the second half with a header, Rudiger restored Madrid’s advantage with a header and Endrick sealed it with a solo counterattack in stoppage time.

“This was a typical Madrid match in the Champions League," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "We always have difficult games. We sometimes complicate things ourselves, but credit to to Stuttgart. They pressed high, they were really offensive and they created chances.”

At 18 years and 58 days, Endrick became Madrid's youngest scorer in the Champions League. Raul Gonzalez was 18 years and 113 days old when he scored a hat trick in a 6-1 win against Ferencvarosi in 1995 for the previous record.

Liverpool comeback

Christian Pulisic scored early for Milan before Liverpool struck back with headers from both of its center backs: Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Dominik Szoboszlai added another for Liverpool.

“I’m very proud to be standing here after 50 appearances, a goal and a win at the San Siro after a difficult start. The way we played after that start was outstanding,” Liverpool captain Van Dijk said.

Kane's record

Kane converted three penalties and broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most Champions League goals by an English player by boosting his tally to 33 — three ahead of Rooney.

Bayern's best goal might have been its second from Raphael Guerreiro, who crushed in a powerful drive after a chest pass from Jamal Musiala.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was not the first choice when he was hired in May but so far his team has won all five of its matches. His team now tops the Champions League standings on goal difference.

Yildiz the youngest

Kenan Yildiz’s goal for Juventus after 21 minutes was the first of the revamped competition. And what a goal it was.

The Turkey winger dribbled into the left side of the box and curled in a long shot off the far, top corner of the goal frame.

At 19 years and 136 days, Yildiz broke the Juventus record for youngest scorer in the competition that Alessandro Del Piero established when he scored at 20 years and 308 days against Borussia Dortmund in September 1995.

With a goal reminiscent of the way Del Piero used to score, it seemed fitting that Yildiz was wearing the same No. 10 that Del Piero wore for Juventus.

“He was my idol as a child,” Yildiz said. “An incredible evening, goosebumps.”

Emery’s impact

Under experienced coach Unai Emery, Villa has won three of its four Premier League matches and was in control virtually throughout at Young Boys in its return to the competition after 41 years.

Youri Tielemans put Villa ahead with a bouncing shot midway through the first half and Jacob Ramsey doubled the lead 11 minutes later by taking advantage of a loose ball. Amadou Onana sealed it four minutes from time.

Emery has won the Europa League four times with two clubs — three with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. He also coached Villarreal to the Champions League semifinals in 2022 and led Villa to the Conference League semifinals last season.

Villa was mourning the death a day earlier of 1982 European Cup winner Gary Shaw.

Gyokeres' goals

Viktor Gyokeres, who had been an Arsenal transfer target, opened the scoring for Sporting with a neat turn and shot into the bottom left corner. It was Gyokeres' ninth goal in six matches this season.

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes was sent off before the break and Zeno Debast added a long-range strike midway through the second half.

Protest banner

Bayern fans didn’t appear enthusiastic about the new format, holding aloft a gigantic banner that ran the length of one end of the stands reading “Too much of a good thing — back to the roots — undo new CL-format.”

The protest banner was displayed during the playing of the Champions League anthem.

___

