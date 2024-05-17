Max Allegri's second stint at Juventus is over.

The Bianconeri announced the firing of their manager on Friday.

There had been reports earlier in the day that the 56-year-old Allegri had been summoned for an emergency meeting with the board.

Juve won the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta during which Allegri was sent off for berating the officiating. After the match, Allegri reportedly had a furious exchange with Tuttosport editor Guido Vaciago in which he shoved and threatened the journalist.

"The [firing] follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have," the team said in a statement.

The team sits fourth in the Serie A table with two matches remaining in the season, four points clear of Atalanta for the final Champions League place.

A native of Livorno, Allegri guided Juve to five Scudetti in eight seasons over two stints, as well as five Coppas.

He previously won a Serie A title at Milan in 2011. Allegri has also had stints at SPAL, Sassuolo and Cagliari.