Juventus jeered off field as miserable run continues with draw

MILAN (AP) — Juventus was booed off the field on Sunday as its miserable run continued with a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa in Serie A.

Juventus, which hit the woodwork twice, also had Dušan Vlahović sent off in stoppage time. The forward was booked for dissent but furiously continued his protests and was shown a second yellow card.

Massimiliano Allegri's team has won just one of its past eight matches to slip 16 points behind runaway league leader Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against defending champion Napoli later.

Juventus moved level with second-placed AC Milan, which will be looking to put a difficult week behind it when it visits relegation-threatened Hellas Verona.

On Tuesday, Milan’s offices were raided by police as part of an investigation by Italian prosecutors into the sale of the seven-time European champion.

It was a mediocre first half in Turin and there were loud jeers by Juventus fans at halftime, while Allegri was visibly angry with his players.

Matters barely improved after the break and Allegri made a triple change on the hour mark.

That almost had an immediate impact as one of those substitutes, Samuel Iling-Junior, had a shot deflected onto the right post in the 67th minute.

Moise Kean also saw a powerful shot come off the left upright in the final minute, shortly before Vlahović lost his temper.

The boos were even louder after the final whistle.

