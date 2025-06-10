TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Igor Tudor is to stay in charge next season and French forward Randal Kolo Muani will play at the Club World Cup, the club’s new general manager Damien Comolli said on Tuesday.

Comolli, who took over at Juventus only this month, said talks with Tudor reached a positive conclusion after the Croatian coach previously voiced his displeasure with his status.

Tudor guided Juventus to fourth place and the final Champions League spot after five wins in nine games in Serie A, but he was clearly unhappy with reports suggesting he would remain in charge only for the Club World Cup.

“Tudor will be our coach for the next season and not only for the Club World Cup,” said Comolli in his first press conference on Tuesday.

Comolli, who is French, said he was very impressed by the intensity of Tudor’s team when he first saw him in charge of Marseille in the 2022-23 season. Tudor, who played for Juventus from 1998-2007 also coached Udinese, Hellas Verona, and Lazio before taking over at Juventus from the unpopular Thiago Motta in March.

“What impressed me most was the resilience of his team, the physical and mental endurance of those players,” Comolli said of Tudor.

Comolli said he reached an agreement for Kolo Muani’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain to be extended for the Club World Cup while negotiations continue to extend the loan beyond the month-long competition starting in Miami on Saturday.

Comolli said Kolo Muani, who scored eight goals in 18 games after joining Juventus in January, “expressed his desire to continue his adventure in black and white.”

Comolli was appointed on June 1, when Juventus also announced former club favorite Giorgio Chiellini was returning for a management position.

“He will have a strategic role. It will not only be a role focused on the field. He will also act outside,” Comolli said of Chiellini. “He will be a key figure in the commercial field as well.”

Comolli also said the club was looking for a new sporting director to take over from Cristiano Giuntoli and a new technical director.

“We want to take the time to choose the right people for these two key positions,” Comolli said. “Having two distinct figures becomes very important because modern football is becoming increasingly global and the demands are increasing.”

The 53-year-old Comolli has a wealth of experience after stints at Monaco, Arsenal, Saint-Étienne, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Fenerbahçe, and Toulouse.

Juventus begins its Club World Cup against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, then faces Moroccan team Wydad Casablanca and Manchester City in Group G.

