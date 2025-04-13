KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Kelsy scored in each half as the Portland Timbers upped their unbeaten streak to five with a 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

The Timbers jumped in front in the 10th minute when David Ayala used an assist from David Da Costa to score his first goal this season and his second in 63 appearances with the club. Da Costa's assist was his second in his first season in the league.

Sporting KC evened the score six minutes later on an unassisted goal by Shapi Suleymanov — his first netter in his first season.

Portland regained the lead when Ayala set up Kelsy's first goal. The assist was the first for Ayala this season and the second of his career.

Sporting KC again answered with the equalizer — tying it at 2-2 at the half on a penalty-kick goal by Dejan Joveljic in the 33rd minute. Joveljic's team-high fifth goal in his first season with the club came after the Timbers' Antony Alves Santos fouled Suleymanov.

Portland took the lead for good four minutes into the second half when Antony notched an assist on Kelsy’s third goal of the campaign. Kelsy scored six goals in 23 appearances as a 19-year-old rookie last season.

An own goal by Sporting KC defender Jansen Miller capped the scoring in the 54th minute.

James Pantemis finished with four saves for the Timbers (4-2-2).

John Pulskamp saved five shots for Sporting KC (1-6-1).

The Timbers won on the road for the first time in 10 tries against Sporting KC to tie the all-time series at 9-9-7.

Portland is 3-0-2 in its last five with shutouts in its two previous road matches.

The Timbers will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

