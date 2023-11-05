BERLIN (AP) — American winger Kevin Paredes scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Wolfsburg but couldn’t prevent Werder Bremen fighting back to draw 2-2 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Paredes scored from close range to put Wolfsburg 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute after some good work from his teammates. Joakim Mæhle pulled the ball back and Lovro Majer set up Paredes with his heel, perhaps inadvertently.

But Mitchell Weiser crossed for Rafael Santos Borré to equalize with a header six minutes later.

Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch had fired the visitors into a seventh-minute lead with a free kick that went over the wall of defenders and in off the top of the right post.

Wolfsburg found it difficult to break through Bremen’s compact defense until Václav Černý equalized in the 37th. The Czech winger was fortunate to see his shot go through the legs of a defender and the Bremen ’keeper.

Paredes rewarded Wolfsburg’s pressure only for Borré to respond.

Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix was sent off late with his second yellow card for a tactical foul.

Midtable Wolfsburg had lost its previous three Bundesliga games but knocked defending champion Leipzig out of the German Cup on Wednesday.

HEIDENHEIM CELEBRATES

Heidenheim twice hit the goal-frame before Jan Schöppner and Tim Kleindienst scored in a 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa had Stuttgart’s best chance when he fired a penalty over the crossbar in the 57th, before Schöppner scored with a header from a corner in the 70th.

Kleindienst sealed the promoted team’s third win of the season in stoppage time.

Stuttgart remained third despite losing its second consecutive league game since top-scorer Serhou Guirassy got injured.

Bayer Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga after 10 rounds, two points clear of 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich, which won ”der Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday.

