Klich, Fletcher rally DC United to draw with Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mateusz Klich and Kristian Fletcher scored late in the second half to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla took a pass from Santiago Moreno and scored in the 18th minute as Portland (1-0-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Moreno used an assist from Eric Miller in the 61st minute to find the net and push the Timbers' lead to 2-0.

DC United (1-0-1) pulled within a goal on a penalty kick by Mateusz Klich in the 72nd minute. Klich's netter followed a foul on Portland's Diego Chará. Aaron Herrera fed Kristian Fletcher for the equalizer 10 minutes later.

Alex Bono saved one shot for DC United. Maxime Crépeau had six saves for the Timbers.

Portland hits the road to play New York City FC on March 9. DC United travels to play FC Cincinnati on March 10.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport