PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé's penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team.

Alexander Isak scored on a rebound in the 24th minute, making up for his earlier miss when he shot over the bar from close range.

Miguel Almirón sent in a speculative shot from the edge of the box and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could only push it away to Isak's feet for an easy finish.

PSG wasted chance after chance and Newcastle seemed on course to pull off another unlikely win to follow the 4-1 victory over the same opposition last month.

That was until Ousmane Dembélé flicked the ball up in the fifth minute of stoppage time and it bounced off Tino Livramento's chest and onto his arm. Referee Szymon Marciniak gave a penalty after watching the incident on video review and Mbappé blasted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle was missing 11 players to various injuries and Sandro Tonali's gambling ban. Manager Eddie Howe picked an unchanged team from the lineup that beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley included.

Howe did not use any of his seven bench players, who included two goalkeepers and four teenagers. The other two bench spots were left empty in an illustration of just how thin Newcastle's squad had become.

