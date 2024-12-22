MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé added to his scoring streak with a superb strike 10 minutes into a Spanish league match as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-2 on Sunday to finish the year one point behind leader Atletico Madrid.

Mbappé sent a right-footed shot into the upper corner for his fourth goal in as many matches with Madrid in all competitions. It was Mbappé's sixth goal in his last eight games with Madrid.

Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz also scored in the comfortable home victory.

Atletico rallied to shock Barcelona 2-1 Saturday with a stoppage-time goal by Alexander Sorloth. Third-place Barcelona is two points behind Madrid, having played an extra game.

Valverde scored in the 20th and Rodrygo in the 34th before Sevilla got on the board with Isaac Romero in the 35th. Díaz extended Madrid's lead in the 53rd and Dodi Lukebakio got the visitors' other goal in the 85th at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Sevilla, sitting in 12th place, had won two of its last two games in all competitions.

Valencia draws late

Second-to-last Valencia salvaged a 2-2 home draw with Alaves, thanks to a goal by Dani Gómez eight minutes into second-half stoppage time after the visitors had taken the lead with Joan Jordán in the 88th.

The setback drew more protests from Valencia fans who have been unhappy with the administration of team owner Peter Lim.

