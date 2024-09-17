MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid on Tuesday as he resumed his quest to win a European title.

Mbappé found the open net after a cross by Rodrigo just seconds into the second half of Madrid's game against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead but Stuttgart equalized with Deniz Undav in the 68th.

Mbappé had been mostly quiet until then, with one of his clearest chances coming in the 25th minute after he entered the area and had his low shot was saved by the goalkeeper. He was free inside the area a couple of minutes later, but Federico Valverde’s low cross to the France star was intercepted by a defender.

Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup with France but failed to win the Champions League in the six seasons he stayed with Paris Saint-Germain, which was also on a quest for its first title in Europe’s top club competition.

The playmaker left PSG as a free agent at the end of last season to join Madrid following a decade-long pursuit by the Spanish powerhouse — a move could boost his chances of lifting the European trophy with the team that has won the Champions League six times in the last 11 years.

Mbappé reached the semifinals of the club competition in 2017 with Monaco, and was a beaten finalist in 2020 with PSG. He was also in the semifinals with PSG in 2021 and last season.

