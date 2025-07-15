SCOREBOARD

LAFC defender Long out for season after undergoing surgery to repair ruptured left Achilles

Cristian Arango and Aaron Long Real Salt Lake LAFC Cristian Arango and Aaron Long - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC defender Aaron Long will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles.

The team — which said the surgery was successful — made the announcement on Tuesday, three days after Long was injured in the 76th minute of a 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

The 32-year-old Long is in his third season with LAFC and has started all 15 games this year, scoring one goal. He's started 60 games for the club over the past three seasons.

Long has also made 35 career appearances with the U.S. men’s national team, with three goals and two assists. He was part of the 2022 World Cup roster and last played for the national team in 2023 at the Gold Cup.

LAFC is currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 9-5-5 record.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

© 2025 All rights reserved.