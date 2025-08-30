BERLIN (AP) — Teenage defender Karim Coulibaly scored in stoppage time for 10-man Werder Bremen to draw 3-3 with Bayer Leverkusen and deny Erik ten Hag his first Bundesliga win on Saturday.

Ten Hag's Leverkusen looked to be firmly in control with Bremen captain Niklas Stark sent off after conceding a penalty that Patrik Schick converted to make it 3-1 with his second goal in the 64th minute.

But Isaac Schmidt pulled one back in the 76th after being set up by fellow substitute Leonardo Bittencourt on a counterattack, and the 18-year-old Coulibaly had the final say in the 95th minute of the game with his goal sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

“We have to improve very quickly, because this is not the way we want to perform,” Schick said.

Though it will provide little comfort for new Leverkusen coach Ten Hag, his team extended its away record in the Bundesliga by staying unbeaten for 35 games.

Leverkusen lost on Ten Hag's league debut last weekend.

Doan delight for Frankfurt

Japan forward Ritsu Doan scored his first league goals for Eintracht Frankfurt and he set up the other in a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Doan opened the scoring in the 17th with a brilliant shot from outside the penalty area that curled inside the far post.

He only had to wait another 10 minutes for his second goal, a relatively simple finish set up by Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

Doan turned provider after the break, setting up Can Uzun for Frankfurt’s third in the 51st.

Stuttgart celebrates

Spanish defender Chema scored late for Stuttgart to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 in its first game since selling Germany forward Nick Woltemade to Newcastle.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß was unhappy about Woltemade’s departure after being assured he’d be staying, and his team’s attack suffered another blow with Deniz Undav getting injured early on.

Leipzig beat Heidenheim 2-0.

Bayern Munich faced Bavarian rival Augsburg away later Saturday.

