Late goals send Genoa to victory over struggling Venezia in Serie A

Venezia’s winless run ticked up to eight games on Monday after the team conceded two goals in the last eight minutes to lose 2-0 to Genoa in Serie A.

Venezia last win came against Cagliari on Dec. 22 and it remains in 19th place, two points above last-place Monza and four behind Parma.

The home side came close through Nicolussi Caviglia and Kike Perez in the first half but Genoa was on top in the second period, with Venezia keeper Ionut Radu pulling off excellent saves to deny Aaron Martin and Andrea Pinamonti.

However, Pinamonti broke the deadlock with eight minutes left with a spectacular curling shot and Maxwell Cornet, Genoa’s on-loan striker from West Ham, sealed the points four minutes later when he cut in from the right and slotted home.

The win lifts Genoa one place into 11th.

