TORONTO - An errant boot cost Toronto FC two precious points Saturday.

Toronto (4-11-6) seemed headed to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United when substitute Charlie Sharp's boot caught Atlanta's Luke Brennan on the knee in the penalty box. Sharp, who had just come in off the bench, had a heavy touch on the ball and, in trying to retrieve it, connected with Brennan who was headed away from goal in search of the ball.

Atlanta (4-10-7) immediately called for the penalty, which came after referee Jon Freemon reviewed the play on the pitchside monitor.

Ivory Coast forward Emmanuel Latte Lath scored from the penalty spot in the 101st minute to give Atlanta the 1-1 draw in a clash of two teams at the wrong end of the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto coach Robin Fraser had no problem with the penalty call, agreeing that the foul showed a lack of poise in a key moment in the game.

"We've been talking about moments (changing games) since February," he said. "And this was one of those moments that cost us dearly."

Sharp, a 24-year-old forward, has seen 105 minutes of action in six games this season with just one start.

Toronto outshot Atlanta 13-11 (5-3 in shots on target).

Latte Lath, who joined Atlanta in early February for a reported MLS-record US$22-million transfer fee, had not scored in his previous 13 appearances after recording five goals in his first six outings. He had a goal called back in the 21st minute for offside.

Deybi Flores had put Toronto ahead in the 48th minute, rising unchallenged to head home a Matty Longstaff corner. The set piece came after stand-in goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert parried Theo Corbeanu's hard shot.

It was the second goal of the season for the Honduran midfielder, back from International duty at the Gold Cup. Flores had to exit the game five minutes after scoring and was later seen limping back to the bench.

"I don't think everyone was as sharp as they needed to be. Some guys were pretty on it and some guys were a little bit off. But in spite of all that we did enough, we think, to win the game," said Fraser. "A kick in the gut."

Toronto lost forward Ola Brynhildsen in the 35th minute due to illness. He was replaced by Deandre Kerr.

Attendance was announced at 23,100.

Atlanta arrived in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, one place and one point above Toronto. Its high-priced roster has not delivered, a predicament TFC has some of its own history with.

Saturday marked Toronto's second game since buying out Italian designated players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Atlanta has just two wins in its last 15 league outings (2-8-5) since a March 29 decision over New York City FC. Toronto, which had not played since a 3-1 loss at New York City FC on July 3, had won just one of its last six (1-4-1).

Tsubasa Endoh, who spent five seasons with TFC from 2016 to 2021, was honoured before the game. The 31-year-old winger from Tokyo, who was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2022, signed a one-day contract this week so he could retire as a Toronto player.

Endoh received a standing ovation when he brought out the match ball before the game.

Atlanta was coming off a scoreless draw last Saturday at D.C. United, just its second clean sheet of the season, that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Five Stripes have yet to win away from home this season with an 0-7-4 away record.

Toronto has suffered at home (2-7-4) and away (2-4-2).

Fraser made three changes to his starting lineup with Flores, Richie Laryea and Derrick Etienne Jr. slotting in. Laryea started at centre back alongside Sigurd Rosted in a makeshift backline.

Toronto was missing captain Jonathan Osorio and defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo and Zane Monlouis, with all three likely out for the season. Veteran defender Kevin Long, not listed on the league's injury report, did not dress.

Osorio, injured on international duty with Canada, is close to returning and was seen doing a fitness test on the field before Saturday's game.

Midfielder Markus Cimermancic, who last played for the first team May 28, started on the bench.

Toronto's nine-man bench, which included two goalkeepers, had a combined 21 career MLS goals with 14 of those from Kerr.

Atlanta was missing injured goalkeeper Josh Cohen, defenders Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams and midfielder Jay Fortune. Veteran 'keeper Brad Guzan, who had surgery this week to repair a fractured cheek bone suffered against D.C. United, was on the bench with the 20-year-old Hibbert making his first career MLS start.

Atlanta's three designated players — Latte Lath, Paraguay's Miguel Almirón and Russian Alexey Miranchuk — led the attack along with Georgia international Saba Lobjanidze.

It was one-way traffic early on with Atlanta leading the dance. But TFC began to claw its way back with Corbeanu a threat on the right flank.

Toronto outshot Atlanta 8-6 in the first half (2-2 in shots on target).

While the overall series with Atlanta is even-steven at 5-5-7, Toronto holds a 4-1-3 edge at BMO Field.

Toronto plays its next four games on the road, at San Diego, Nashville, Charlotte and Philadelphia, with its next home outing Aug. 16 against Columbus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2025.