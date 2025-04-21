Leeds United and Burnley will be back in the Premier League next season.

Promotion was sealed for the two teams on Monday when the Clarets beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Leeds thrashed Stoke City 6-0 earlier in the day. Joel Piroe had a first-half hat-trick in the victory.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after two years in the Championship. They most recently had a three-year stint in the top flight from 2020 to 2023. It came after a 16-year absence from the Premier League.

Burnley is back after being relegated last season. Manager Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich with former England midfielder Scott Parker taking over in his stead.

With two matches still to play, Leeds and Burnley are level on 94 points with the former holding a superior goal differential of +14 that could come into play in crowning a champion if the two teams remain tied.

Third-place Sheffield United and fourth-place Sunderland have clinched playoff spots for the final promotion place. Bristol City and Coventry City currently hold down the final two playoff spots, but Middlesbrough, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Swansea City are still mathematically alive.