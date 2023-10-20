Lens extends unbeaten run with draw at Le Havre in French league

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Lens extended its unbeaten league run to four games with a 0-0 draw away to Le Havre on Friday in the French league.

Florian Sotoca thought he had given Lens all three points with an injury-time goal but it was ruled out for offside after a video review.

The result means Le Havre moves into 11th place in Ligue 1, while Lens sits one point and three places behind in 14th. Le Havre has 10 points and Lens nine.

Lens' next two matches are both at home, against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday and then vs. Nantes in a league game next Saturday.

Le Havre’s next two games are on the road. It faces Metz on Oct. 29 and then travel to Toulouse on Nov. 5.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer