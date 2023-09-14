It appears the acrimony between Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci did not end with the Italy captain's move to Union Berlin.

The 36-year-old centre-back told Italian publication Sports Mediaset that he is filing suit against the Bianconeri. Bonucci was allowed to leave as a free agent after being frozen out of the first team by manager Max Allegri.

"I have decided, after great suffering, to pursue a lawsuit against Juventus," he said. "I felt drained of everything, humiliated."

Bonucci spent 12 of the past 13 seasons with Juve, broken up by a one-year sojourn at Milan in 2017-2018, and won eight Scudetti and four Coppas Italia.

The Viterbo native alleges that his contract stipulated that he was to train with the first team in order to stay fit regardless of Allegri's plans for the season and that he intended to retire with Juve.

"My rights stipulated that I should have trained with the team, regardless of the technical choice, and been put in a position to physically be able to play during the following season," Bonucci said. "This was not granted to me, I no longer trained with the team. I couldn't do what I love most. I am pursuing this cause because the people who were supposed to let me end my career with Juventus in a respectful and worthy way have not done so."

Bonucci's 502 league appearances are sixth-most in club history.

Internationally, Bonucci's 121 Azzurri appearances are fourth-most.

He has yet to appear for Union Berlin