Leverkusen stretches record unbeaten run to 45 games

BERLIN (AP) — Josip Stanišić scored in stoppage time for champion Bayer Leverkusen to preserve its German record unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz sent in a corner that Stanišić headed to equalize in the seventh minute of stoppage time, stretching the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season to 45 games across all competitions.

"Today was crazy," Stanišić said.

Leverkusen, which clinched its first ever Bundesliga title last weekend, was heading toward its first defeat since the final day of last season when Niclas Füllkrug scored for Dortmund in the 81st minute.

Marcel Sabitzer crossed for Füllkrug to score with a volley against the run of play as Leverkusen had gone closer to breaking the deadlock.

Tempers flared late in the game before Stanišić kept the league champions’ celebrations going for another week.

“Our goal is to complete the season unbeaten,” Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which has also reached the German Cup final, faces Roma in the Europa League semifinals with the first leg in Rome on May 2.

BREMEN STUNS STUTTGART

Marvin Ducksch scored twice for Werder Bremen to beat Stuttgart 2-1 and end the visitors' 11-game run without defeat in the league

Ducksch dispatched a penalty in the 28th minute, then scored again early in the second half for Bremen to take a big step away from the relegation zone.

Germany forward Deniz Undav scored late for Stuttgart but couldn’t prevent the visitors’ first league loss since January, when the team lost 1-0 at Bochum.

Stuttgart remained third, on course for Champions League qualification, despite the loss.

Bremen moved eight points clear of Mainz, which was in the relegation playoff place before it played later at Freiburg.

