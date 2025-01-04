Lille extends unbeaten run to 18 games after draw with lowly Nantes in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Lille extended its unbeaten run to 18 matches overall after drawing at home with lowly Nantes 1-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lille remained in fourth place, two points behind Monaco and Marseille, which plays on Sunday.

New signing Anthony Lopes was in the Nantes goal. He joined after playing nearly 500 games for Lyon.

Lopes was beaten in the 41st minute when defender Gabriel Gudmundsson volleyed in the rebound after winger Remy Cabella's curler came back off the crossbar.

Promising French forward Matthis Abline equalized for 15th-placed Nantes with a penalty in the 70th.

Elsewhere, Augustine Boakye got his first goals for Saint-Etienne and new Norwegian coach Eirik Horneland celebrated his first game in charge of the club in a 3-1 win against Reims.

Boakye, a midfielder from Ghana, struck twice in the second half as Saint-Etienne snapped a run of three league defeats and moved up to 14th place. Horneland replaced Olivier Dall’Oglio, who was fired on Dec. 14.

Japan's Keito Nakamura grabbed his seventh goal of the season to give Reims the lead approaching halftime.

Belgian forward Lucas Stassin made the game safe for Saint-Etienne late on.

Later Saturday, Lyon hosted rock-bottom Montpellier.

Unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain was not in league action and faces Monaco in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. ___

