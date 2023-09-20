Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami’s starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami vs. TFC can be seen LIVE at 7:30pm ET on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Messi missed Miami’s last game, a 5-2 loss on the road against Atlanta United, with muscular fatigue.

The loss snapped Miami’s 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The 36-year-old also missed the team’s previous game, a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City, while he was away playing in World Cup qualifiers with Argentina.

Messi has contributed 11 goals and eight assists in 11 games with Inter Miami since his highly anticipated arrival on a free transfer after completing his contract with French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Miami is 11-1-1 in all competitions since Messi debuted with the squad. They were winless in 11 straight before he played his first game on July 21.

The South Florida side enters play 14th in the East, seven points off the final MLS Cup playoff spot with seven games left to play. They are one place and six points ahead of Toronto FC heading into the contest.

Inter Miami hosts the Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final on Sept. 27, where they can pick up their second trophy since Messi’s arrival. They defeated Nashville SC to capture the Leagues Cup in August.