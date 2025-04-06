FORT LAUDERDALE - Toronto FC still has a long way to go when it comes to climbing the MLS standings but the view on the field is looking far more positive.

Toronto gave unbeaten Inter Miami all it could handle in a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium on Sunday. While still in search of its first win at 0-4-3, TFC showed plenty of resolve in a wide-open entertaining game with Miami's Lionel Messi playing a starring role.

After a poor start to the season, Toronto is showing real signs of life with Sunday's performance and last week's scoreless draw with the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps, after four straight losses.

Miami (4-0-2) came into weekend play atop the Supporters' Shield standings, 11 points and 25 places ahead of TFC.

"A ton of credit for the commitment that we showed tonight," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. "We talked about being engaged, we talked about the fact that moments have hurt us (in past games). And I felt like tonight, again, the engagement was really, really good. We certainly made it difficult (for Miami), throwing our bodies in front of things.

"It felt like a group that was really committed to winning. So really proud of the effort. Certainly we were pleased with the way the game went. A little bit disappointed (in that) we thought maybe we could have done more with some of the chances. But then again, they could have as well."

It was a wide-open affair that saw Toronto hit the woodwork twice in the first 20 minutes, Miami have two goals disallowed in the first half, and both goals scored just before the break.

After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto the lead, Messi scored three minutes later to pull Miami even.

Both teams had chances to win the game with the clock winding down but could not take advantage. Miami outshot Toronto 22-13 (9-4 in shots on target) on the night.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano called it a "difficult game."

"Toronto maybe is not in a good position in the (MLS) table, but they have good quality up front and today they played very well," he said.

The teams combined for 20 shots in the first half alone, with Miami holding a 12-8 edge (5-2 in shots on target). The 37-year-old Messi, who had another goal called back, was dangerous every time he touched the ball.

It marked Toronto's first-ever point at Miami, which is 8-2-1 all-time against TFC having won all five previous meetings in Florida.

Bernardeschi put Toronto ahead two minutes into first-half injury time after a giveaway by Sergio Busquets, under pressure from Theo Corbeanu, off a Miami throw-in. Lorenzo Insigne got the ball and found Bernardeschi who showed his ball skills in evading three defenders in the penalty box before poking the ball home past Drake Callender for his second of the season.

Messi tied it three minutes later in stoppage time, firing a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty box through Nicksoen Gomis' legs for his third of the season (and seventh in all competitions). The goal survived video review for a possible earlier Miami handball.

"Messi is the best player that's ever played the game," said Fraser, a former two-time MLS Defender of the Year. "It's hard to stop him. And he found a good spot and his finish was that of a very, very good player."

It marked Messi's club-record 44th goal contribution (24 goals, 20 assists) — moving him past Gonzalo Higuaín for the most in regular-season play. Messi did it in 38 fewer games.

Messi, already the club's all-time leader in assists (20), is now just five goals behind Higuaín (29 goals).

There was more Messi magic in the 25th minute when he went around Raoul Petretta like he was a traffic cone and then hammered a close-range shot that goalkeeper Sean Johnson stopped with his head.

After Theo Corbeanu hit the Miami woodwork twice, Miami's Telasco Segovia scored in the 29th minute — finding the corner of the goal off a Luis Suarez feed, only to see the offside flag go up for Suarez in the buildup.

Messi scored a highlight-reel goal in the 39th minute, pivoting to evade Deybi Flores before firing a shot home. Toronto thought Messi had fouled Gomis in the buildup and referee Rubiel Vazquez agreed after video review, negating the goal.

Gomis made a game-saving play late in the contest, getting the ball way from a Miami attacker with the goal wide open. Bernardeschi also made some important defensive plays.

Newly signed Toronto midfielder Maxime Dominguez came off the bench in the 73rd minute.

Miami was coming off a 1-0 loss Wednesday at Los Angeles FC in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. It marked the Herons' first setback of the campaign after an 8-0-1 start across all competitions.

Sunday marked Miami's third game in eight days with a busy week to follow — starting Wednesday with the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie before a weekend trip to resurgent Chicago.

Toronto was without injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo as well as wingback Tyrese Spicer and forward Deandre Kerr.

Up next, Toronto hosts Minnesota United on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.