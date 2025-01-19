LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a goal and made his presence known throughout the first half as Inter Miami beat Mexican superpower Club America 3-2 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 2-2 deadlock in regulation on Saturday night.

Messi's goal came on a header in the 34th minute, taking a pass from Luis Suarez to even the match at 1-1. Fans soon broke into a Messi chant, but they were quickly booed out by the pro-Club America crowd.

That goal came 12 minutes after Messi shook his head in disbelief after overshooting the goal from nearly point blank.

Messi also drew two free kicks in the opening half. He played the first 21 minutes of the second half before being substituted out.

It was Inter Miami's first match of the of the exhibition season, the first of five that also will take place in Central and South America. The team's regular season doesn't begin until Feb. 22 against Sporting Kansas City.

Inter Miami hoped the friendly against the team from Mexico City was a good early test under new coach Javier Mascherano, Messi's longtime Argentinian national club teammate.

Club America is the three-time defending LIGA MX champion and a 15-time winner overall, the most in the league.

Much attention this MLS season will be on whether this is the last for the 37-year-old Messi, considered by many as soccer's greatest player ever. His contract expires after this season, and even at an advanced age by professional sports' standards, Messi is the best player in MLS and the one who draws the most attention.

The former Barcelona star is the reigning MVP after getting 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches last season. He has 21 goals and 18 assists in 25 games since joining Inter Miami.

Henry Martin gave Club America a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute of the first half before Messi responded three minutes later.

Israel Reyes' shot from the box following a corner give put Club America back on top at 2-1 seven minutes into the second half.

Inter Miami tied the game two minutes into stoppage time on Tomas Aviles' header off a corner kick to set up the club's win on penalty kicks.

