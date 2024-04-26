Arne Slot is primed for Anfield.

The Athletic reports Liverpool has reached a compensation package with Feyenoord that will pave the way for the 45-year-old Dutchman to succeed Jurgen Klopp with the Reds next season.

Feyenoord had initially rejected an offer of £7.7 million.

Slot has emerged as the top candidate after perceived first-choice, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, choosing to stay with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

A native of Bergentheim, Slot is currently in his third season at Feyenoord, having led the club to an Eredivisie crown last season and a KNVB Cup this season.

Klopp, 56, announced he would be departing the club in January following the conclusion of this, his eighth season at the club.

During his time at Anfield, Klopp has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, two League Cups and the 2019 Champions League crown.